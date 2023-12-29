The National Workshop on Earth Sciences held at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee concluded on December 29, 2023, marking a successful gathering of professionals and researchers from diverse disciplines within the field of Earth Sciences.

The three-day event, organised by IIT Roorkee, brought together experts to discuss cutting-edge research trends, share insights, and identify key areas for further exploration in the realm of Earth Sciences. The workshop featured an extensive programme, including plenary talks, keynote addresses, and a multitude of oral and poster presentations, providing a comprehensive overview of the latest advancements in the field.

The inaugural day commenced with a grand inaugural programme at the MAC Auditorium, IIT Roorkee, featuring dignitaries, esteemed guests, and prominent figures in the Earth Sciences community.

The inaugural programme was presided over by Prof KK Pant, Director, IIT Roorkee, but due to a last-minute engagement, Prof Anand Joshi read his address.

During the proceedings, Prof Joshi shared a message from Prof KK Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, who emphasised the institution's unwavering commitment to advancing research and education in Earth Sciences since its inception in 1960.

Prof. KK Pant, Director IIT Roorkee, highlighted, “Inaugurating the National Workshop on Earth Sciences (ESICET), the Department of Earth Sciences at IIT Roorkee reaffirms its commitment to advancing research and teaching since 1960."