Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has entered into Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Omega Hospitals, Hyderabad for its newly launched Postgraduate/Master's in Vocational (PG/MVoc) programmes — Medical Imaging Technology and Medical Laboratory Technology. MANUU is also starting undergraduate courses in collaboration with Omega Hospitals.

The MoU was signed yesterday by Prof Ishtiyaq Ahmed, Registrar, MANUU and Dr CH Namrata, Chief Executive Officer cum Medical Director of Omega Hospitals in the presence of the Vice-Chancellor of MANUU, Prof Syed Ainul Hasan.

Dr CH Namrata in her address said there is a huge demand and market is open for Nuclear Medicine Technologists. She has suggested starting a PG course in Nuclear Medicine and assured help in all kinds of support for starting these programmes.

Prof Syed Ainul Hasan while welcoming the suggestions of the CEO suggested that a collaboration with Omega Hospitals in starting a Bachelor of Vocational (BVoc) Nursing course.

Prof Ishtiyaq Ahmed appreciated the advice of the vice-chancellor and said we will have further meetings in this connection to have a good number of Allied Health and Vocational courses.

Prof S Maqbool Ahmed, Nodal Officer briefed about the purpose of MoU and said the School of Sciences of MANUU is planning to add a few more UG/PG programmes in future. It has been planned to start new courses like Emergency Medical Technology, and Nuclear Medicine courses from the next academic year, he added.

Prof Shagufta Shaheen, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) I, Prof Salman Ahmed Khan, Dean, School of Sciences and Prof N Hasan were also present during the signing ceremony.