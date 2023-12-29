The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has released the timetable for Karnataka Pre-University College (PUC) examination 2024 for the first year.

The Karnataka PUC-I date sheet can be downloaded by candidates who will appear for the examination from the official KSEAB website at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the examination will begin on February 13, 2024 and will end on February 28, 2024. The written test will be conducted in a single shift — from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm on all days. The examination will begin with Kannada and Arabic papers and will end with Geography and Biology papers.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KSEAB.

Eligible students can download the date sheet for PUC I exam 2024 by following these steps: