A government school teacher in the Chikballapur district of Karnataka was suspended after “indecent” photos of her with a Class X student went viral on social media.

These pictures of the teacher, Pushpalatha, who was the Headmistress of the Government High School in Murudamalla, located in the Chinthamani Taluk in Chikballapur, were allegedly taken during a school trip.

The suspension orders came from the Chikballaput Deputy Director of Public Instruction, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

It has been detailed in the suspension order that students of the school were taken on a tour with the permission of the concerned authorities from December 22 to 25. Pushpalatha reportedly took the photographs in question during this time, the suspension order stated.

These photos, which then went viral on social media platforms, depicted the teacher in various intimate positions with the student.

After the parents of the boy, along with the villagers brought these photos to the notice of higher authorities, the Block Education Officer of the Chintamani Taluk V Umadevi conducted an inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, Pushpalatha claimed that she was not harbouring ill intentions when she took those photos. The headmistress was finally suspended after the members of the School Development and Monitoring Committee (SDMC) of Karnataka expressed their displeasure against her for disturbing the atmosphere of the student community.

It may be noted that a teacher at a government primary school in Rasra block, Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended for allegedly engaging in an "indecent act" with a Class III student recently.