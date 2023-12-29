The Indian Medical Association - Junior Doctors Network (IMA-JDN) has created a 24x7 mental health helpline for doctors and medical students to address the rising number of suicide and mental health issues in the medical community.

The IMA mental health helpline was launched at a national level on Thursday, December 28, by IMA National President Dr RV Asokan at IMA-JDN National Council Meeting in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The Indian medical association under the visionary leadership of Dr RV Ashokan and Dr KM Abul Hasan has created a helpline for doctors and medical students. Any medical students or doctors in distress could call this helpline. The calls would be answered by trained volunteers. The doctor or medical student seeking help would be assigned to a psychiatrist who would guide the person in distress. IMA would also work on making the atmosphere where young doctors and medical students are better by working on issues like working hours, stipend etc,” the association said in a press release.

Any medical student or doctor suffering from mental health issues, psychological stress or suicidal thoughts can call 9843225300, the IMA informed. The helpline will be available for the doctors and medical students throughout the week for 24 hours.