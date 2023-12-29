Read on to find out more | (Pic: EdexLive)

According to police, a first-year intermediate student in Hyderabad's Peerzadiguda area died by suicide on Thursday due to "fear" of an exam.

The 17-year-old student, named Varsha, was enrolled in Sri Chaitanya Women's College studying BiPC. She was a resident of Beeraiah, in the Wanaparthy region.

The victim was "depressed" for some time because of "fear" about the exam, the police claimed.

"Prima facie, we got to know that the girl allegedly died by suicide due to exam fear. The girl hung herself with a scarf in the college washroom," says D Gnanerder Reddy, Sub Inspector at Medipally Police Station.

He added that the body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary for a post-mortem examination and that a case has not been registered yet, reports ANI.

More details regarding the case are awaited.

Similar incident

In two different instances in March 2023, two 16-year-old girls died by suicide in Navi Mumbai's Juinagar and Sarsole respectively.

Despite the absence of suicide notes from the cases, the police suspect that the Juinagar victim took the drastic step because she was anxious about her upcoming Class X examination.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines:

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666