At its annual Excellence in Education Awards, the Delhi government will recognise the school with the best management committee. The winner will be chosen based on factors including impact on student attendance and efficient use of funds.

According to Delhi government officials, schools must apply through the Head of School by January 2, 2024, to be considered for the School with Best Management Committee Award, a report by PTI states.

The officials also added that the applicants will be evaluated according to how well they performed during the 2022–2023 academic year, to choose the winner among them.

"School Management Committees (SMCs) formed under the Right to Education Act have worked tirelessly with schools to enhance parental participation, over the years,” said Atishi, Delhi Education Minister.

She also added that the evaluation criteria also include counselling, making school a safe space for children, and community service.

"The management committees raise the benchmark of what Delhi government schools can offer to our kids," she added.

It should be mentioned that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi approved eighteen proposals on Thursday, including one that would distribute cash about Rs 120 per child to Class V children, enrolling them in pre-primary classes, to purchase school bags for the current school year 2023–2024.

The proposals also included expenditure sanctions and administrative approval for the same.