CV Raman Global University (CGU), Odisha concluded its fourth convocation on Thursday, December 28, 2023. Sanjib Kumar Rout, Founder and President of CGU presided over the ceremony and awarded gold medals to 17 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) candidates, conferred Doctorate, Master’s and Bachelor's Degrees to a total of 934 students.

Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Ajai Chowdhry, Co-founder of HCL Technologies attended the event and was conferred with Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) for his outstanding contribution to society in the field of Information Technology (IT).

Dr Ajai Chowdhry, in his speech, appraised the students about how the latest and emerging technologies such as Quantum Computing, Nuclear Science, Space Engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI), and Big Data will impact the educational and economic development of society in the future. In particular, Dr Chowdhry stressed on the need to become a product development ecosystem rather than only being a service provider and spoke about the future industry trend of manufacturing semiconductor devices and its related tangible software.

Rout encouraged the students and projected the future plans of the university including setting up multiple sports and hobby clubs. He mentioned that in view of the situation, conscious pro-employability steps have been taken to offer various courses in offline and online mode through Life Long Learning Department of the university, thereby, helping the graduates to get a better job.

He also said that the BOG (Board of Governors) of CGU has taken a conscious decision to give more emphasis on start-ups and entrepreneurship and is also committed to expanding the Nidhi Technology Business Incubator (TBI) incubation centre to accommodate around 500 start-ups. He addressed the students that CGU is going to launch its very own first student satellite very shortly.

Further to this, he highlighted on introduction of new courses linked to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which will be more effective in increasing multidisciplinary skills, and enhancing the employability of the students. Rout extended his commitment to encouraging students in diverse fields such as literature, arts, sports and so on with state-of-the-art facilities in the future.

On this occasion, CGU’s board members, Sarat Chandra Bhadra, Hiranmay Mahanta, Shailja Rout, Prof (Dr) Sunil Kumar Sarangi and Sasanko Sekhar Mohanty graced the event.

Professor (Dr) SN Panda, Vice-Chancellor delivered the annual report of the university and Dr Binita Panda, Registrar extended her good wishes to all the successful graduates and participants.