A first-year hotel management student in Bengaluru died by suicide after allegedly consuming sleeping pills, the police informed today, Friday, December 29.

As per a PTI report, the deceased allegedly took the extreme step after being suspended from his college. The incident occurred on Thursday, December 28, at a PG in Chandra layout where Nikhil Suresh was staying with his friends.

So far, no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

"He was suspended about a month ago citing his behaviour, indiscipline and absence from college. Upset over this, he allegedly consumed some pills on Thursday which led to his death," a senior police officer informed PTI.

Demanding strict action against the college administration, his parents along with others staged a protest outside the college, today, December 29, to seek justice for their son. His family alleged that after being suspended, the deceased, along with his mother, approached the college authorities to appeal for his reinstatement.

He apologised and sought another chance, but the management did not pay heed and refused to take him back. They also alleged that he was subjected to physical assault by the college authorities.

Asked about the allegations, the officer said, "We have not received any formal complaint but we are verifying the allegations and investigation is underway.”

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666