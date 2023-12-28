A Madrassa student in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh was detained by the Saharanpur police for allegedly posting a threatening message on X that proclaimed, "Bahut Jald Inshallah doosra Pulwama bhi hoga" (Very soon, a second Pulwama will occur).

Sagar Jain, Superintendent of Police (Rural) in Saharanpur, stated that a complaint had been filed against the accused student, who was released after an interrogation on Wednesday, December 27, as per a report by IANS.

“We found no links of him with anti-social elements, therefore, he was allowed to go after a notice was served to him,” said Jain, adding that the chargesheet will be submitted in the case after investigation.

Talha Mazhar, a 21-year-old native of Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, has been identified as the accused student. He currently resides in the Khankah Chowki neighbourhood of Deoband.

He has spent the last four years studying Islamic education at a madrasa in Deoband.

The local Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and the police are currently probing all of this student's connections.

The ATS is trying to find out who he frequently talks to, what WhatsApp groups he has on his phone and is a part of, what he watches on YouTube, and what his Google search history is, as well as what literature and novels he reads.

The SP stated that nothing questionable was discovered via the student's WhatsApp and other social media groups and that he also deleted the post right away.