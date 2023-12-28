The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE), today, Thursday, December 28, released the tentative timetable for the Intermediate Public Examinations 2024.

As per the official press release by the board, the practical examinations for both General and Vocational courses shall be conducted from February 1, 2024 (Thursday) to February 15, 2024 (Thursday) including second Saturday and Sundays in two sessions, that is, from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon (morning session) and from 2.00 pm to 5.00 pm (afternoon session).

The English first year final practical examination, exclusively for students admitted in the academic year 2023-24, will be conducted on Friday, February 16, 2024, the release stated.

The Ethics & Human Values examination for old students with backlogs will be conducted on February 17, 2024, followed by the Environmental Education examination on February 19, 2024.

Moreover, the theory examinations for General courses will commence from February 28, 2024, to March 19, 2024, with timings from 9.00 am to 12.00 noon, the press release notified.

A detailed screenshot of the timetable for the Theory Examination for General courses by the TSBIE is below. While dates are applicable to Intermediate Vocational Courses Examinations also. However, the Vocational courses timetable will be issued separately.