Terming the convocation of Jadavpur University as “illegal”, CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, announced on Wednesday, December 27 that he was currently seeking legal advice to make sure that students do not face any issues regarding the validity of their degrees.

Bose stated that Sunday's convocation was illegal and unauthorised. He also expressed apprehensions regarding students' and parents' concerns about the validity of JU degrees because they bore the signature of Officiating Vice-Chancellor Buddadeb Sau, reports PTI.

Sau was sacked by the governor before the event.

As Chancellor of state-run universities, Bose said that he was trying to find a legally acceptable solution protecting the interests of students.

"In the JU case, my first priority is the future of students. Because of uncalled actions from certain sections, the students should not suffer. There are serious charges and apprehensions raised by the students and their parents that the degrees issued will be invalid. I am getting legal opinion," he said.

He further added that he has two options as the chancellor, he has the option of fighting a case to score a point – but that is not his intention.

“My intention is to see that from this campus students are safe, how to protect their interests and try to find a legally acceptable solution," he says.

According to sources from the West Bengal Raj Bhavan, Bose is likely to move the Calcutta High Court against JU for organising the annual convocation despite his objection.

"The chancellor has sought legal advice to move Calcutta High Court against the convocation," an official of Raj Bhavan said.

On Saturday evening, Bose fired Sau for disciplinary reasons. The state government reinstated him as the officiating VC a day later.

The chancellor has formed an inquiry committee to investigate the allegations against Sau sent to his office.