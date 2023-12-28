The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi, extending its vision to provide academic excellence, has unveiled and inaugurated the 16th edition of the International Society for Data Sciences and Innovation (ISDSI) Global Conference 2023 on December 27 2023, centreing around the theme: Reimagining Globalization: The Power of Digital Interconnection in a Deglobalizing World.

Poised to address the shifting dynamics of globalisation and deglobalisation, in the face of changing geopolitical landscapes and emerging protectionist policies, this distinguished conference invites scholars, researchers, practitioners, and policymakers worldwide to engage in a scholarly dialogue.

As the world navigates through the complexities of a deglobalising environment, exploring and understanding the evolving paradigms that shape global interactions becomes crucial. The conference focuses on four key sub-themes: Internationalisation, Social Impact, Innovativeness, and Impactful Research.

The event was honoured by the esteemed presence of Prof Jagdish N Sheth, Charles H Kellstadt Professor of Business, Goizueta Business School, Emory University as the seynote Speaker; D Shivakumar, Operating Partner at Advent International as the Chief Guest; Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Director, IIM Ranchi; Prof Bhimaraya Metri, Director, IIM Nagpur and President, ISDSI-Global; Prof Ravi Kumar Jain, Secretary, ISDSI-Global and Director, Sparsh Global Business School, Greater Noida; and the conference's co-chairs: Prof Rajesh Jain, Prof Ambuj Anand, and Prof Arindra Nath Mishra