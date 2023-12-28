Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kashipur and Zenith Railway Academy have announced the launch of an executive management programme for modern-day railway professionals. The 11-month Executive Post Graduate Certificate in Rail Management programme has been designed to equip professionals and executives with the expertise and managerial acumen required to excel in today's dynamic rail industry.

In the recent union budget, the outlay for the railways has grown by nine times the amount provided in 2013-2014, which is being utilised to fund railway digitisation initiatives, track modernisation, and build a high-speed rail network in the country. Also, massive expansion projects going on around the world in railway networks. Globally, countries like Egypt, UAE, Australia, and South Asian countries are expanding their rail networks, which are expected to catalyse huge demand for rail management professionals.

In India, metro rail projects, Gati Shakti initiatives, dedicated freight corridor projects, Vande Bharat, and encouragement for multimodal transport projects are resulting in the need for trained professionals. Moreover, more than 50+ metro rail projects are underway in the country, where management professionals and leaders are in high demand.

The programme will be executive-friendly to suit the schedules of working professionals. The classes will be held on weekends for a duration of 150+ learning hours. It will also have a component of the campus immersion program with a three-day visit to the IIM Kashipur campus.

The program will commence from January 27, 2024. Interested candidates with a degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks and at least two years of professional experience can register at https://railwayacademy.org/product/executive-post-graduate-certificate-in-rail-management/.