Starting today, December 28, all resident doctors of Grant Government Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals (GGMC JJH), Mumbai, are boycotting OPD (Outpatient Department) services, as part of their indefinite strike against alleged mental torture and harassment by the Head of the Department (HoD) for Dermatology, Dr Mahendra Kura.



The strike was called by the Maharashtra Group of Resident Doctors (MARD), GGMC JJH. Abhijeet Helge, Vice-President of the association, told EdexLive, “The strike is still ongoing and will continue till the HoD has been removed. So far, we have not received any concrete answer from the administration.”



The resident doctors from the dermatology department of the institute have been demanding the removal of HoD for several weeks now.



The resident doctors highlighted that it has now been 20 days since a complaint was filed against the HoD in a letter to the Dean on December 9 alleging mental torture and harassment being faced by the resident doctors of the Dermatology department. Despite this, there has been no solution to the problems faced by the medicos.



The MARD JJH has alleged that several resident doctors from the dermatology department have been facing mental torture and harassment at the hands of the HoD. In their complaint to the Dean, the resident doctors also mentioned that several threats have been issued by the HoD that they will be marked 'fail' in the MD final exam.