In a demonstration of commitment to social responsibility, Prof M Krishanan, Vice-Chancellor of the Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN), flagged off relief materials dispatched aimed at assisting victims affected by the recent floods in Tuticorin.

The relief materials were contributed by the faculty, staff, and students of the university. Coordinated by the Department of Social Work, under the leadership of Head of Department Dr Sivakami, the collection drive exemplifies the university's commitment to engage in humanitarian efforts during times of crisis.

The relief materials include rice, dry rations, candles and matchboxes. The university community has contributed a selection of garments and understanding the critical necessity of maintaining hygiene, sanitary pads have been included to support the well-being of women in the affected areas.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof M Krishanan expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the collective efforts of the CUTN community, commending both the individuals who spearheaded the collection drive and the generous donors. He highlighted the university's longstanding tradition of swiftly responding to disasters and reaching out to support affected communities.

Dr Udhaykumar, Nandhini, Priya from the social work department, Sivakumar and Ponraj helped in coordinating and collecting the relief materials