L’Oréal India has announced the latest edition of the For Young Women in Science Scholarship (FYWIS) 2023, a nationwide merit-based scholarship programme providing a platform for aspiring girls to pursue their graduation in the field of science.

L’Oréal India is inviting applications for the programme, of which the successful candidates will be granted a scholarship sum of up to Rs 2,50,000 to cover their academic expenses. An extension of the international L’ORÉAL UNESCO FOR WOMEN IN SCIENCE partnership, the programme recognises the contribution of women in shaping the future of science by assisting and supporting them to fulfil their ambitions.

Instituted in 2003 in India, the For Young Women in Science (FYWIS) scholarship programme empowers young women from less privileged backgrounds to pursue science-based graduation programmes at any reputed academic institution of their choice. The programme is open for graduate studies in any field of science, pure sciences, applied sciences, engineering, and medicine, among others.

Eligibility criteria

- Only girl students who have passed Class XII (Science stream) with a minimum of 85% marks in PCM/PCB/PCMB (Physics, Chemistry, Math/Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Physics, Chemistry, Math, Biology) in the current academic year (2021-22) can apply for the scholarship

- The applicants must have procured admission into an undergraduate (bachelor’s) programme in a science-related field at a recognised college/university in India in the current academic year, 2022-23

- The candidates’ annual family income should be less than Rs 6 lakh



How to apply

- Interested applicants can apply for this scholarship through www.foryoungwomeninscience.co.in

- The applicant needs to register first by using their email/mobile/Gmail account (if not already registered)

- Candidate will be redirected to L'Oréal India’s For Young Women in Science scholarship application form page

- Fill in the required details in the online application form

- Upload the necessary documents as part of the application process

- Read the Terms and Conditions and indicate your acceptance to move ahead towards submitting the application