The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued a notice discontinuing the MPhil (Master of Philosophy) Degree and has asked various university authorities to immediately stop the admissions to the MPhil programme for the academic year 2023-24. Further, the UGC has advised students not to take admissions in the MPhil Programme.

Taking the news on X (formerly known as Twitter) the UGC, said, "UGC Letter regarding the discontinuation of M.Phil Degree as per clause 14 of University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedures for Award of Ph.D. Degree) Regulations, 2022"



"The university's authorities are requested to take immediate steps to stop admissions to M.Phil. programmes for the 2023-24 academic year. Further, students are advised not to take admission in M.Phil. Programme," it added.

In this regard, the notice released on December 26, Tuesday, read, "It has come to the notice of the UGC that a few Universities are inviting fresh applications for M.Phil. (Master of Philosophy) program. In this regard, it is to bring to the notice that the M.Phil. degree is not a recognized degree." Further, it stressed that "Regulation No. 14 of the UGC Regulations 2022 clearly states that Higher Educational Institutions shall not offer MPhil programme".

Therefore, all the university authorities are requested to immediately take measures to stop admission to the MPhil programme for the academic year 2023-24.