Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy today, December 27 announced that the exams by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) will be conducted soon. Additionally, he promised that within a year, that is, before December 2024, the government will give two lakh jobs.

The CM spoke about exams and unemployed youth at the unveiling of the People's Rule applications at the Telangana State Secretariat. On the occasion, speaking to the media, he said, "TSPSC needs a chairman to conduct exams, announce results and give out job offer letters. Without a chairman, the exam procedure cannot happen as it is unlawful. The current chairman and other members have submitted their resignation to the governor."

"Because of the earlier remarks with regards to the way the exam was conducted and the subsequent paper leaks, the governor has asked the government about the TSPSC board," he said adding that as soon as the governor approves the resignation of the past board, new members will be appointed and the exam dates will be announced.

He further assured that the government promises to give two lakh jobs by December 2024 and asked the unemployed youth to not worry.

To recall, the TSPSC Group I exams were cancelled twice owing to paper leaks. The frequent cancellations and postponements have created unrest among the unemployed youth who have been preparing for the exam for the past two years.