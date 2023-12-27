All resident doctors of Grant Government Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals (GGMC JJH), Mumbai, have called for an indefinite strike starting tomorrow, Thursday, December 28, over allegations of mental torture and harassment by the Head of the Department (HoD) for Dermatology, Dr Mahindra Kura.



This new development was announced in a letter addressed to the Dean of the institute by the Maharashtra Group of Resident Doctors (MARD), GGMC JJH, dated December 27, today. The resident doctors from the dermatology department of the institute have been demanding the removal of HoD for several weeks now.



“The residents of the Dermatology department at JJ Hospital are currently grappling with an overwhelming and distressing situation. Working under the dictatorial rule of Dr. Kura, they gathered the courage to confront the challenges and reported their grievances to higher authorities,” the letter read.



A complaint was filed against the HoD in a letter to the Dean on December 9 alleging mental torture and harassment being faced by the resident doctors of the Dermatology department.



“It has now been 19 days since the filing of the complaint and 10 days into their mass leave, yet a resolution remains elusive. Despite initial promises, the formation of the committee was delayed, and as of now, no tangible results have emerged. This prolonged ordeal is taking a severe toll on the residents academically and professionally, exacerbating the already compromised state of their mental health,” the letter further added.



The association announced that all resident doctors will go on an indefinite strike starting December 28, 2023, if HoD Dr Mahindra Kura is not removed from the JJ Group of Hospitals.



Earlier, the association had announced a strike on December 21, however, it was postponed by one week.



Dr Shubham Soni, President, MARD, told EdexLive, “Now, starting tomorrow, resident doctors of all departments at JJ Group of Hospitals will go on an indefinite strike, boycotting OPD (Outpatient Department) services only, until the HoD has been removed.”