A former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of Shahjahanpur has been booked for allegedly beating a female student. Police have filed an FIR against a former MLC for allegedly beating a Class XII girl student of a private school where he is a manager, an officer said today, December 27, as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking on this, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Sudhir Jaiswal said, "We received a complaint from a 17-year-old Class XII student of a private Inter College that the manager of the institute, one Sanjay Mishra, hit her with a stick," as stated in a report by PTI.



The girl in her complaint alleged that she was beaten up because she was absent from school due to family issues. "The FIR was registered at the Ramchandra Mission Police Station on Tuesday, and the matter is being investigated," said the officer.



Former MLC

However, the former MLC has denied the alleged charges of beating the girl. Reacting to the incident, he said, "The girl had been absent from the school for more than 20 days in the past few months. I just scolded her for it," he said. "The allegations of physical beating are baseless," Mishra told PTI.