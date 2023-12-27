A private school bus carrying children caught fire in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi city this morning, December 27, said a police official. Disclosing details about casualties, the police said that the children and the bus driver were not injured. Further, he added that the vehicle was damaged, as stated in a report by PTI.



Giving more information, Kotwali police station in-charge Abhishek Upadhyay said that the incident took place at around 9 am when the bus was near the Police Lines ground, sparking panic among the children. Soon after noticing the fire, the driver immediately stopped the bus and rushed five to seven children who were inside the vehicle out to safety, he added.

However, eyewitnesses claimed nearly a dozen children were inside the bus at the time of the incident and all of them safely came out. The police officer further said that a fire tender was rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused. The flames engulfed the entire bus and damaged it, he said, adding the cause of the fire was not yet known, as stated in a report by PTI.

How can fire be prevented in schools and colleges?

By following these tips, educational institutes can help to ensure the safety of their students and staff in the event of a fire:

- Keep flammable materials away from heat sources: This includes things like paper, plastic, and chemicals.

- Do not overload electrical outlets: Overloading can cause electrical fires.

- Be careful when using cooking appliances: Never leave cooking appliances unattended.

- Have a fire extinguisher in every classroom: Make sure that everyone knows how to use it.

- Have a fire alarm system: It would alert everyone in the building if there is a fire.

- Have a fire evacuation plan: This will tell everyone what to do in case of a fire.