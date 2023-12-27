Mumbai Police has engaged school and madrasa students to spread the 'No Honking' message under the JJ flyover and Bhendi Bazaar area and this has been going on since December 21. The motive is to raise awareness about noise pollution.

Speaking on this, DCP Zone 1, Pravin Mundhe said, "From December 21st we started a major drive under the JJ flyover & Bhendi Bazaar area. We have put up banners, taken help from NGOs, school & madrasa students have also been engaged...We will ensure that the people follow rules and regulations in that area," ANI reported.

Mundhe further said that the objective is to raise awareness among the people. "Our aim is to raise awareness and enforcement on issues such as without helmet, triple seat and wrong side driving. In the first phase this mission will be carried out for 15 days. We are going to ensure that people in that area follow traffic rules and those who will not follow the rules we will enforce rules on them," he added.

Justifying why students were involved in this initiative, the DCP said that children have been involved in this initiative because their appeal makes a big impact. "Many people are joining us in this initiative and we are going to continue this activity for a prolonged period to make a better impact," he added, as stated in a report by ANI.