In a tragic incident, 10-12 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders exploded near Symbiosis College in the Viman Nagar area of Pune, officials said. According to the Pune Fire Department, around 100 LPG cylinders were stored illegally at an under-instruction site, as stated in a report by ANI.



Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the blaze. Giving more details, the fire officials said, "The explosion occurred after a fire broke out at the site. Out of 100 LPG cylinders, 10 exploded after a fire, and three fire tenders are present at the spot." According to the fire department, no damage or casualties have been reported as of now and further details are awaited.



Another incident

In another incident, a fire broke out in an empty luggage-cum-guard van coach stationed in the Nanded maintenance yard in Maharashtra on Tuesday, December 26, said the authorities. Giving more details, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railways said that the fire was completely brought under control within 30 minutes of the incident. There was no damage to any other coaches, the CPRO added, as stated in a report by ANI.