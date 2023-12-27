To ensure students do not make mistakes while filling out online applications for the Common Entrance Test (CET), the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has decided to hold a CET Vidyarthi Mitra, master trainer programme on December 28. Professors from colleges will be trained to make sure students make no errors, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Usually, candidates make several mistakes while filling up the application form with names, Revenue Division number (RD) and errors while listing out their select categories and caste. This leads to delays in the application and the CET process, which may lead to candidates missing their chances of getting desired seats. Sometimes, this may force authorities to drop aspirants from the entire process. Therefore, training has been arranged to avoid such circumstances, stated the release.



To ease this process, KEA decided to hold a master training programme. Speaking on this, Director of KEA, Ramya S, said, “As part of it, KEA will train eight lecturers from pre-university science colleges in each district at the KEA office. Master trainers will thereby train two lecturers from each college in their respective districts.”

Those who are master-trained will further train two lecturers from each college in their respective districts. During the final stage, the trained lecturers in every college will train the students about filling up applications, Ramya added. Additionally, they will also ensure the filling up of applications at their colleges provided they have the required infrastructure. This entire process will be completed before the CET application submission process commences on January 10, Ramya explained.