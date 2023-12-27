The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore,a premier B-School of India has rolled out admission application and webinar for two of its flagship programmes: Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM) and the Doctoral Programme in Management(PhD)

Post Graduate Programme in Enterprise Management (PGPEM):

PGPEM is a unique MBA programme tailored for working professionals seeking to enhance their managerial skills. Conducted on-campus, the programme features face-to-face classes on Friday afternoons and Saturdays, accommodating the schedules of busy professionals. The curriculum is meticulously designed for mid and senior-level executives.

● Application Deadline: January 25, 2024

● Classes: On-campus, Fridays and Saturdays

● Application Test Date: January 28, 2024

● Alternative Test Options: CAT, GMAT, GRE

● Webinar Date: December 29, 2023, 4.00 PM

● Webinar Link: https://youtube.com/live/Tz4O0J3WMwQ?feature=share

● Programme Website: https://www.iimb.ac.in/programmes/pgpem

Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD):

The PhD programme at IIM Bangalore is a five-year full-time initiative aimed at training future researchers and academicians, emphasising excellence in management research. It offers specialisations in Decision Sciences, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Production and Operations Management, Public Policy, and Strategy.

● Application Deadline: January 25, 2024

● Application Test Date: January 28, 2024

● Specializations: Decision Sciences, Economics, Entrepreneurship, Finance and Accounting, Information Systems, Marketing, Organisational Behaviour and Human Resource Management, Production and Operations Management, Public Policy, Strategy

● Webinar Date: December 28, 2023, 4.00 PM

● Webinar Link: https://youtube.com/live/7PgkqGeIO80?feature=share

● Programme Details: https://www.iimb.ac.in/programmes/doctoral-programme