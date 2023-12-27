Jubilee Hills police apprehended a woman along with six friends for allegedly framing her former boyfriend in a ganja case. The woman, identified as Rinky, is a law student who reportedly wanted revenge against Shravan, her former boyfriend. The couple had a break-up four months ago and Shravan allegedly demeaned her, the police said, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



"So, Rinky hatched a plan along with her friend Deepak and a few others," a police officer said. Further, disclosing more details, a police officer said, "Deepak sponsored money for the plan while Rinky, through another friend, purchased 40 gm of ganja from Mangalahat." Narrating the incident, the police officer said that through a group of mutual friends, Rinky allegedly planned a meeting with Shravan on Monday, December 25 to sort out the differences between them. They first met at a park near Ameerpet and then went in a car to a pub in Jubilee Hills.



"The friends placed packets of ganja on the seat cover of the car and directly contacted the nearby police station," a police officer said.

Upon finding the ganja packets, the police interrogated Shravan. Through investigation, the police found that the packets were placed by those sitting in the car's back seat while they were at the park. Subsequently, Jubilee Hills police arrested Rinky and six others on Tuesday, December 26 and seized 40 gm of ganja, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.