The last date to apply for admissions in Classes IX and XII at Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence has been extended from December 22 to December 31, officials said today, December 27. Additionally, owing to multiple requests for making edits in the form, a correction window has been opened that will also be operational until December 31, they said, as stated in a report by PTI.

A circular from the Directorate of Education read, "This office has received a lot of representations from parents and students making requests to extend the last date of submission of online application. Now therefore, considering the requests and as approved by the competent authority, the last date of submission of online application is extended up to December 31."

"Owing to multiple requests for making edits in the form, a correction window has been opened. The registered applicants may edit the application form only once, if required. It will remain operational until December 31," the circular added.

The Delhi government invited applications for admission to Classes IX and XI at Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence (ASoSE) on December 7. There are 37 specialised schools of excellence with 4,400 seats in Delhi as of now.



Students at the ASoSE are taught by focusing on special subjects from Class IX onwards. As per the Delhi government, the schools have received around 92,000 applications for admission in the academic session 2023-24.

The ASoSE consists of the Armed Forces Preparatory School, where 32 out of 76 students from the first batch qualified for the National Defence Academy (NDA) written exam this year, the School of High-end 21st Century Skills, Humanities, the School of Performing and Visual Arts, the School of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, as stated in a report by PTI.