The Central University of Tamil Nadu (CUTN) hosted the All India South Zone Inter University Kho Kho tournament for women. The event was inaugurated by Prof M Krishnan, Vice-Chancellor of CUTN. The inaugural ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon, Joint Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports, Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi, Mahadevan, Observer, Association of Indian Universities and Prof R Thirumurugan, Registrar, CUTN.



The tournament witnessed enthusiastic participation from more than 900 participants from 65 universities hailing from the southern states of India, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Puducherry. The five-day tournament commenced with a spirited march past by the participating universities, as the vice-chancellor officially kicked off the event, hoisting the National flag, Association of Indian Universities flag, and the CUTN flag. Dr Baljit Singh Sekhon also took part in the ceremonial flag hoisting and received the salute from the marching teams.



Addressing the participants, Vice-Chancellor Prof M Krishnan expressed his appreciation for the students converging at CUTN to partake in the tournament and extended best wishes to all the teams. He emphasised the pivotal role sports plays in enhancing overall health, stating, "Playing sports benefits health greatly and improves our overall well-being." The vice-chancellor also encouraged students to embrace and participate in regional sports, echoing the cultural and traditional sports played in villages.



On the inaugural day, a total of 24 matches were fiercely contested, leading to the elimination of 14 teams, setting the stage for intense competition in the days to come.