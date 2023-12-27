The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common Universities Exam Test (CUET) for admission into postgraduate (PG) programmes scheduled. The registrations have already commenced. Those who are interested can visit the official website to register.

Steps to apply for CUET PG 2023:

1. Visit the official: cuet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the CUET PG 2023 application form

3. Fill in the required details

4. Submit

5. Pay the required fees

6. Download for future reference

As per the NTA notice, the PG entrance exams are scheduled to be held from March 11, 2024, to March 28, 2024. The duration of the exam is 105 minutes (1 hour 45 minutes) and is being conducted in three shifts. The CUET PG is conducted to seek admission to central universities and other participating universities across India.

Here are the important details to keep in mind for CUTE PG 2024:

December 26 to January 24: Online submission of application till 11.50 pm

January 25: Last date of fee payment till 11.50 pm

January 27 to 29: Correction in application form

March 4: Advance City Intimation

March 7: Download of admit cards

March 11 to 28: Exam

April 4: Answer Key Challenges

Timing of Examination: Will be announced later on the website