The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) will soon inaugurate a tribute wall carrying names of 1,040 freedom fighters from across India, a senior official from the varsity said on December 25. The wall, which will come up outside the JNU convention centre, will be made open for school kids every month in order to spread awareness among the younger generation about freedom fighters from different states, as stated in a report by PTI.

The wall, according to Chakra Foundation which is in charge of building it, will be shaped in the form of an 'old file' and will have the names of freedom fighters engraved on marble granite plaques, with a statue of Bharat Mata and a 100-feet high national flag placed at its centre. "The construction work to build the tribute wall started four to five months back. The wall is almost ready now. It should be inaugurated by February 2024," the official told PTI.

Disclosing further details, the official said that the wall, which will be 10 feet in height and 60 feet in length, will carry information such as the name of freedom fighters, their living years, and the state they were from. On each side of the wall, there will be a pillar with the National Emblem of India (symbol of four lions) on top and a QR code that can be scanned to listen or read the stories of each freedom fighter in audio (mp3), visual (mp4), or written format, the official added.

Students will be able to read these details in 12 different languages through an app specially built for the purpose. The tribute wall is being built by the Chakra Foundation, a Chennai-based NGO, to commemorate these freedom fighters, as India completes 75 years of Independence, another person aware of the development said.

As part of the initiative, a tribute wall is being built at 75 different locations across the country including Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Gujarat, Puducherry, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands, he added. Speaking on this, Founder of the Chakra Foundation Chakra Rajsekar told PTI, "My idea was to spread awareness about freedom fighters from both Northern and Southern parts of the country among the younger generation and after approval from Centre we could finally behind the work to build the tribute wall starting from Puducherry, Delhi and Kanyakumari."

The project is being funded through donations received by the NGO and the names of the donors and those who supported the project will be engraved at the bottom of the tribute wall, Rajasekar added, PTI reported.