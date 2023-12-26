Published: 26th December 2023
Hyderabad Public School Centenary Finale: Alumni leaders share wisdom
Gusti Noria, President of The HPS Society said, "It is crucial for students to be prepared for the future"
The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) commenced its centenary celebrations with the HPS StartX Entrepreneurship Summit. The day-long event included various activities such as golf, vintage cars, a museum tour, a photography competition, an Alumni sports reunion, speed networking, and workshops. The summit is designed to be a transformative experience, promoting innovation and collaboration, and concluded with a concert by 'The Bartenders.'
The HPS StartX Summit unfolded as a daylong event, featuring a start-up symposium spotlighting young alumni-run start-ups, engaging masterclasses, and seminars. It marked the initiation of a global alumni founders' community for ongoing mentorship programmes, internship opportunities, and support for entrepreneurial aspirations through seed and pre-series funding. This summit served as a platform for ambitious Eagles venturing into the entrepreneurial realm.
The StartX Showcase highlighted over 30 promising alumni-founded start-ups, drawing attention from thought leaders. Some notable exhibits included Neehar’s DoctorC, a healthcare and hospital company providing diagnostic services; Archita Bhat’s Mavq, offering an AI-driven low code platform for business innovation; Nishith Parikh’s Hornback, a consumer products company focused on intelligent mobility; Pranav Nimmagadda’s SDG 3 Health, dedicated to ensuring health and well-being for all; Vishnu Teja’s Assetvault, providing asset protection and estate planning through AasaanWill; Akshit Khanna’s Cryptoforce, enabling Indians to be part of the global crypto revolution; Subram Kapoor’s Keus Automation, pioneering smart homes in India; and Dr. Aman’s NatFirst, a rapidly emerging force in the Health-Tech space poised to make a lasting impact