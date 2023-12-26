The Hyderabad Public School (HPS) commenced its centenary celebrations with the HPS StartX Entrepreneurship Summit. The day-long event included various activities such as golf, vintage cars, a museum tour, a photography competition, an Alumni sports reunion, speed networking, and workshops. The summit is designed to be a transformative experience, promoting innovation and collaboration, and concluded with a concert by 'The Bartenders.'

The HPS StartX Summit unfolded as a daylong event, featuring a start-up symposium spotlighting young alumni-run start-ups, engaging masterclasses, and seminars. It marked the initiation of a global alumni founders' community for ongoing mentorship programmes, internship opportunities, and support for entrepreneurial aspirations through seed and pre-series funding. This summit served as a platform for ambitious Eagles venturing into the entrepreneurial realm.

The StartX Showcase highlighted over 30 promising alumni-founded start-ups, drawing attention from thought leaders. Some notable exhibits included Neehar’s DoctorC, a healthcare and hospital company providing diagnostic services; Archita Bhat’s Mavq, offering an AI-driven low code platform for business innovation; Nishith Parikh’s Hornback, a consumer products company focused on intelligent mobility; Pranav Nimmagadda’s SDG 3 Health, dedicated to ensuring health and well-being for all; Vishnu Teja’s Assetvault, providing asset protection and estate planning through AasaanWill; Akshit Khanna’s Cryptoforce, enabling Indians to be part of the global crypto revolution; Subram Kapoor’s Keus Automation, pioneering smart homes in India; and Dr. Aman’s NatFirst, a rapidly emerging force in the Health-Tech space poised to make a lasting impact