Delhi Police has arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy, who was thrashed by a schoolmate and others after a spat over an issue, an officer said on Tuesday, December 26 adding that three others are yet to be identified and are on the run.



The accused was identified as Rahul, a resident of Gokulpuri. Three days ago, the victim succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a Delhi hospital. As per police, the minor was in Class XII and on December 15, while returning from school he argued with a schoolmate and a few others, in Gali No 20, D Block, Bhajanpura, as stated in a report by IANS.

Giving more details, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Trikey said, "He sustained injuries on his head and face. No medico-legal case (MLC) was formed and both parties settled the matter after some elders intervened. The injured boy was given first aid treatment at a nearby clinic and sent home."

Narrating the incident, the DCP said that both schoolboys first had a verbal fight on December 12 outside school. “On December 15, the schoolboy and others accosted and assaulted the victim after school at about 5.00 pm,” the DCP said. On December 23 at about 6 am the victim’s health started deteriorating and he lost consciousness. He was taken to GTB Hospital from where the doctors referred him to RML Hospital."

“Later, information was received from RML Hospital on December 23 at 10.30 pm that the victim had died in hospital while undergoing treatment. A case of assault was immediately registered on the complaint of the victim's father,” said the DCP, adding that the sequence of events and the exact cause of death are being ascertained.



“The reason behind the incident is not very clear as the complainant says that he just had a verbal spat with an individual over a petty issue. Efforts are being made to identify the other three boys,” said the DCP, as stated in a report by IANS.