Udupi District Muslim federation President Yaseen Malpe said that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should not yield to the pressure tactics of the BJP and withdraw the ban on hijab in educational institutions. He stated that because of the erstwhile BJP government's communal politics, many Muslim girls had to discontinue their education, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



CM Siddaramaiah should pass the order immediately lifting the ban on hijab, he said. Urging CM Siddaramaiah to promptly issue directives permitting Muslim students to wear hijab inside the classroom, Yaseen appreciated the chief minister's recent comment to lift restrictions imposed on wearing the hijab in the classroom.

Further, he said, the CM's announcement to overturn the former BJP government's highly criticised decision, which posed a significant threat to the education of numerous Muslim girls in the state, is indicative of his people-centric approach. This was a decision that any pro-people government should take, he added.

Criticising the previous BJP government, he said that led by Basavaraj Bommai, it was into hate and intolerance and it forced thousands of innocent Muslim girl students to discontinue their education midway. In recent times, these female students, who were proving their talent through good achievements in the field of education, had to lose the opportunity to continue their education due to the ill-informed policies of the previous government and the students were sent out of college, he highlighted.

Unnecessary controversy was created over a piece of cloth used to cover the head and which does not cause harm to anyone. Tension was spread throughout the entire state and students were divided in the name of religion. Fear was created among students and several students discontinued their studies. All this was taken up for political gain, he rued.



So the people of the state taught the BJP a lesson in the last Assembly Election for following such extreme anti-people policies. They have been defeated miserably. However, the BJP still has not learnt a lesson. Hence they are creating controversy over the CM's statement, Yaseen alleges, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.