The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the registration of 26 schools in Bihar for failing to comply with its parameters. Keeping a tab on these schools for the last few years, the CBSE had urged them, from time to time, to improve their facilities but they did not heed it, as stated in a report by IANS.



Sources have revealed that the schools were charging higher amounts as annual fees, monthly fees, and admission fees but not providing adequate facilities in the schools. Eventually, the board decided to cancel the registration.

The schools whose registration was cancelled are:

Patna Muslim High School,

AVN English School,

Kiddy Convent High School,

New Delhi Public School,

Sherwood School,

Doon Public School,

Digdarshan Secondary School,

Nizamia Public School,

AVN School,

Sindhu Public School,

National Convent High School,

Denobili Mission School,

Sharon’s Public School,

T. Raza High School,

SDV Public School,

Ashwini Public School,

Model St Michael High School,

Plazma Pathways School and

Holy Faith International Public School in Patna district.



Besides, the IQRA Academy, Darbhanga; RD Public School, Hajipur; Takshila School, Muzaffarpur; Rise High Public School, Aurangabad; Takshila School, Gaya; Arya Bal Shanti Niketan, Munger and Ramashray Roy Public School, Darbhanga have had their registration cancelled.



The CBSE uploaded the names of the schools on the website and asked the parents not to admit their children to these schools. Following the decision, around 7,000 students who are appearing in the board examinations are given relaxation to appear. Fresh registration of students belonging to these schools will not be valid after the current session, as stated in a report by IANS.