The resident doctors of Grant Government Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals (GGMC JJ), Mumbai met the state Minister of Medical Education, Hasan Mushrif, in order to raise concerns regarding the toxic work culture and mental torture and harassment by the Head of the Department (HoD) for Dermatology, Dr Mahindra Kura.

It is to be recalled that the resident doctors from the dermatology department of the college have been on a ‘mass leave’ for over eight days demanding the removal of Dr Mahindra Kura from the institute. Moreover, the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) had also called for an indefinite strike from Thursday, December 21 onwards, protesting for the same.

A junior resident from the college, on the condition of anonymity, told EdexLive, that the resident doctors met the medical education minister today, on Tuesday, December 26 at 11 am.

“The residents discussed all their problems with Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif. He listened to all the concerns in detail and has assured that appropriate actions would be taken. However, so far we do not know what steps will be taken to ensure our demands have been met and the residents will continue to be on mass leave till the HoD has been removed,” he said.

A complaint was filed against the HoD in a letter to the Dean on December 9 alleging mental torture and harassment being faced by the resident doctors of the Dermatology department. However, the doctors say that even after 16 days of the complaint, no action has been taken against the HoD yet.

A resident doctor from the hospital, on the request of anonymity, told EdexLive, “We have been on mass leave for more than eight days and it is day 16 of our complaint. Still, there is no action yet against the HoD. Our only demand was to remove the toxic and egomaniac HOD from the Department of Dermatology, Grant Government Medical College. All the residents of dermatology at JJH would like to make it clear once again that all of us will continue our mass leave till the HoD is removed from the hospital completely. If our demand is not met, we will intensify our protest.”

As reported earlier by EdexLive, Dr Pallavi Saple, Dean of Grant Government Medical College and JJ Group of Hospitals, informed that an inquiry committee constituted by the Director of Medical Education has submitted its report on the matter and the final verdict is awaited.