On December 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with around 250 underprivileged students from almost every district of Jammu and Kashmir who have been touring the country as part of the Watan Ko Jano-Youth Exchange programme. An official statement said the interaction at PM's residence was freewheeling and informal, as stated in a report by PTI.

These students are visiting Jaipur, Ajmer and New Delhi under the Central government's programme. In the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat, the visit was aimed at showcasing the cultural and social diversity of the country to the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement added.



The prime minister asked the students about their travel experience and the iconic places they visited and discussed with them the rich sporting culture of Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, he sought to know from the students about their participation in sports and gave the example of Sheetal Devi, the young archer from Jammu and Kashmir, who won three medals at the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, the statement said.



Further, the PM has advised the students to work and contribute towards the development of the country and help realise the dream of Viksit Bharat @2047. He exhorted the students to practise yoga daily and also discussed the successful organisation of the G20 summit in Kashmir and the efforts for making the country clean, the statement added.

Taking this on X (formerly known as Twitter), the PM wrote, "Had a memorable interaction with students from Jammu and Kashmir. Their enthusiasm and energy are truly admirable." A short video of the event showed various students expressing delight at meeting Modi and describing their experience as amazing, incredible and magical.



A few students spoke glowingly about development works ushered in the Union Territory by the government while a girl said that PM Modi's remark that he does not feel tired from work was something she liked the most, as stated in a report by PTI.