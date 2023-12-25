Class X students of Shiv Nadar School Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida showcased their creativity at the Colloquium 2023 by displaying cutting-edge prototypes solving real-life concerns. The coveted first prize went to team Communica from Shiv Nadar School (Gurugram), comprising Aaditya Seth, Samaira Taneja, Vanij Gupta, Armaan Srivatsan, and Sehraj Kapoor.

They invented an intelligent glove that translated sign language into speech. This has made them win a trip to CERN, the European organisation for nuclear research, one of the world's largest and most respected centres for scientific research in Geneva. It is the site of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest and highest-energy particle collider.

As per the press statement, team BlinkTalk, another group from Shiv Nadar School in Gurugram secured second place for developing an AI-enabled communication ecosystem for individuals with Aphasia. The team comprised Akshayae Tehlan, Amber Punni, Ayan Sachdeva, and Kunshima Malhotra.

Speaking about Colloquium, Col (Retd) Gopal Karunakaran, CEO of Shiv Nadar School, said, “Colloquium is a platform for our students to identify and address real-world challenges over six months. It is a dynamic and engaged approach to learning and problem-solving, where students have the agency to identify problems, form teams, and apply learnings from their technology curriculum in a real-world context."