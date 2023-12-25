Published: 25th December 2023
Shiv Nadar Schools' Class X students bag first prize at Colloquium 2023; earn trip to Geneva
Team BlinkTalk, another stellar group from Shiv Nadar School in Gurugram secured second place for developing an AI-enabled communication ecosystem for individuals with Aphasia
Class X students of Shiv Nadar School Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida showcased their creativity at the Colloquium 2023 by displaying cutting-edge prototypes solving real-life concerns. The coveted first prize went to team Communica from Shiv Nadar School (Gurugram), comprising Aaditya Seth, Samaira Taneja, Vanij Gupta, Armaan Srivatsan, and Sehraj Kapoor.
They invented an intelligent glove that translated sign language into speech. This has made them win a trip to CERN, the European organisation for nuclear research, one of the world's largest and most respected centres for scientific research in Geneva. It is the site of the Large Hadron Collider (LHC), the world's largest and highest-energy particle collider.
As per the press statement, team BlinkTalk, another group from Shiv Nadar School in Gurugram secured second place for developing an AI-enabled communication ecosystem for individuals with Aphasia. The team comprised Akshayae Tehlan, Amber Punni, Ayan Sachdeva, and Kunshima Malhotra.
Speaking about Colloquium, Col (Retd) Gopal Karunakaran, CEO of Shiv Nadar School, said, “Colloquium is a platform for our students to identify and address real-world challenges over six months. It is a dynamic and engaged approach to learning and problem-solving, where students have the agency to identify problems, form teams, and apply learnings from their technology curriculum in a real-world context."
"They leverage the knowledge acquired from our integrated technology curriculum and from within the classrooms. The experiential learning approach encourages learners to reflect on their hands-on experiences and develop the ability to come up with viable projects and implement them in a real-world setting," he added.
Some of the other innovations which received a special mention from the jury including
1. Limbsure — A cost-effective neural prosthetic arm for enhanced independence and mobility
2. Aéras — A comfortable yet effective and durable Bi-PAP mask for sleep Apnea patients
3. AgroVenture — An IoT (Internet of Things) device to empower farmers with real-time soil analysis for enhanced crop decisions
4. Replastify — Upcycling PET bottles to 3D-printing-filaments for printing personalised products
5. LimbTech — An affordable AI-powered transtibial prosthetic solution for individuals with paraplegia