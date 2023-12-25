A Class X student was stripped and beaten up allegedly by his classmates over an old rivalry and a monetary dispute, police said on Saturday, December 23. A 20-year-old man, Ramu Sen, has been arrested while a hunt is on to nab the other minor accused who had videographed the crime, they said.

The video has been circulating on social media. As per the police, the incident occurred on Monday (December 18) but the video surfaced on the Internet a few days later. After becoming aware of the incident, a case has been registered in the matter, an official said, as stated in a report by PTI.

The Class X student has been identified as a 16-year-old student of a private school in the Shivaji Nagar area of Jhansi, the police said on December 22. Narrating the incident, police disclosed that some of the victim's classmates had taken him in a car to a forest near Risala on Kanpur Road, forcibly took off his clothes and attacked him.

As per the police, the victim and the accused students had a dispute over 200 rupees and they had an old rivalry. As a course of action, Circle Officer Rajesh Rai said the FIR was registered against the five accused on Friday, December 23, as stated in a report by PTI.