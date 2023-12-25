The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi concluded its Young Changemakers Programme (YCP) Rural Immersion Bootcamp Global Edition with an inspiring valedictory ceremony, hosting participants from six countries and twenty states. As per the press release by the institute, the valedictory session was addressed by Padma Shree (2006) and Padma Bhushan (2020) awardee Anil Joshi while the award distribution ceremony and closing speech were given by Padma Shree awardee (2015) Ashok Bhagat.



Speaking on the occasion, Joshi stressed sustainable resource management highlighting the perils of shortsighted exploitation. Further, he critiqued current practices contributing to soil degradation, water depletion, and pollution, advocating for an ecological growth measure akin to GDP for sustainable development. Additionally, Joshi also highlighted the need for a shift in economic evaluation, suggesting an ecological growth measure akin to GDP (Gross Domestic Product), termed GEP (Gross Ecological Product), as a metric for sustainable development.

Similarly, Bhagat advocated a return to our roots, urging a deeper exploration of Indian philosophy and the teachings of visionaries like Gandhi and Vivekananda. Emphasising the essence of spirituality as a guiding force within society, he stressed that it doesn't entail isolation but rather serves as a compass, steering society towards righteousness, the press statement read.