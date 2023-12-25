Canopus the annual fiesta of DAV Unit VIII, Bhubaneswar, had the magnificent valedictory on December 23, Saturday. The welcome address was rendered by Chairman, SMC Santosh Upadhyay and the keynote address was delivered by chief guest Transport Commissioner IPS Amitabh Thakur who glorified the role of teachers and advised the students not to repeat mistakes in life, learn great lessons and march ahead, and also to be away from all distractions, he also made the students aware about road safety in his insightful address.

There was the release of the Science magazine, Tech Grooves, by the gracious hands of the dignified guests and the ARO-cum-Principal DAV Chandrasekharpur, Dr Sujata Sahu.

The cultural extravaganza stole everyone’s heart and made the evening shimmery. The opening chorus and the enchanting dance performance of Bhagavad Gita were able to spread the cosmic aura in the evening. The Odissi dance Cosmic Energy exhibited the divine power of Shiva having an inspiring and bewitching spell on the audience.

Similarly, the yoga dance Urja and the Odia and English skit Chithi and Ransome of the Red Chief, respectively made the evening vibrant.

Chairman and principals of other DAV Public Schools and other dignified guests glorified the creative skills of students.

School leader Shreya Mohanty, the most promising girl child, received the Asha Memorial Award. All-rounders Snehasis Padhy and AP Pratyusha received Ujjalmani Memorial Award. M Mohita and Sannvi Singh were acknowledged as the literary champions. Ananya Rout, Tripathy Divyajyoti Senapati and Shriyansh Jena bagged the prize as the Artist, Quizzer and Sports Star of the Year, respectively.

Pragati Aggarwal the state topper of XII Commerce received the Susant Kumar Memorial Award.

The teachers of Class XII gave an outstanding performance and were also recognised at this event. The two-day ceremony ended with an expression of gratitude by the school cabinet.