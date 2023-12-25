With an endeavour to promote scientific temperament and attitude among budding young students, the Annual Exhibition EVENTILLA 2023 was organised at DAV Public School Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar on December 23, Saturday.

The programme was inaugurated by the chief guest Dr Bibhuranjan Nayak, Chief Scientist, IMMT, CSIR, Bhubaneswar.

In the inaugural meeting organised to mark the occasion, Chairman Sj Madan Mohan Panda rendered the welcome address to the gathering. In his address to the students, the chief guest advised them to exhibit the quality of being inquisitive in whatever they do in their life so that it will lead them to the best solutions to the problems they may face in their life.

While appreciating the innovative projects displayed by the students, Principal Balaram Mahapatra encouraged the students to develop the spirit of scientific inquiry and logical approach for a better tomorrow.

More than 230 projects students in Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Odia, English, Hindi on various topics related to Green Energy, improvised Transport, Communication, Agriculture, Technology, Bio-diversity, Community Health, Environment and Mathematical Modelling by more than 610 students were an eye opener for all.

The launch of a water rocket and escort of the dignitaries by a rover designed by the students at the Atal Tinkering Laboratory impressed the audience.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) was also another keynote of the exhibition.

Chief Co-Ordinator of the Samja and SMC member of the school Sj Suresh Chandra Mantry, appreciated the scientific skill and expertise demonstrated by the students through their inventive exhibits and blessed the students to succeed in leaps and bounds in all their endeavors