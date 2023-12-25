The two-day-long annual Sports Meet of DAV Public School, Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar concluded in the school premises on December 24, Sunday.

Amitabh Thakur, Transport Commissioner, Odisha inaugurated it on December 23, Saturday and termed sports as an integral aspect of character building for holistic development of all. Brijesh Kumar Rai, Additional Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack joined as the chief guest at the valedictory Ceremony.

Principal Dr Sujata Sahu welcomed the guests and presented the annual achievements of the students. Spectacular March Past, House Drills on environmental protection and sustainability were performed. The almost extinct red panda was the mascot of the meet.

Meritorious students, exceptional achievers, endowment prize winners, and friendly cricket match winners were also honoured during the meet.

Among others, Madan Mohan Panda, Chairman of DAV Kalinga Nagar; Dr D N Mishra, Principal of DSBM and manager of the School, chairmen and principals of DAV Institutions were present as guests.

Apalla House was adjudged as the overall best house. Champions of different categories were honoured. The fire show and the Merry Christmas programme were presented at the last. Pramod Kumar Patra, Chairman of the Sports Committee and Physical Education Department of the School coordinated the activities in association with other departments.