Today, December 23, the Haryana Government announced winter vacations for all government and private schools from January 1 to January 15, 2024. The decision comes because of the cold wave expected in the state in the next few days, as stated in a report by ANI. The schools will reopen on January 16, 2024, as per the circular issued by the state administration.

Taking this on X (formerly known as Twitter), the Haryana Chief Minister's office said, "In view of the increasing cold, the Haryana government has announced winter vacation in all government and private schools of the state from January 1 to January 15, 2024. During this period all schools will remain closed."

Further, the government has asked all District Education Officers, District Elementary Education Officers and principals to adhere to the guidelines given by the Haryana Government.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), most parts of Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi have recorded minimum temperatures ranging from 4° to 8° Celsius on December 22. Additionally, it has predicted a rise of about 2°C in minimum temperatures during the next 24 hours. Dense fog conditions are very likely in the morning hours in isolated pockets of Haryana on December 24 and 25, as stated in a report by ANI.