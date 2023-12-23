Today, December 23, Saturday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that the administration was only contemplating lifting the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state and a decision will be taken after holding discussions at the government level. Speaking to the media, he said, "We haven't done it (revoking the Hijab ban) yet. Someone asked me a question (about lifting the Hijab ban). I replied that the government is considering revoking it," as stated in a report by PTI.

When asked whether the lift will be done this academic year, the CM said it would be implemented after discussing it at the government level. The clarification comes a day after he said that there was no restriction on wearing the religious headscarf in educational institutions and observed that choice of dress and food is personal.

The Congress government has come under sharp criticism from the opposition BJP over the announcement on hijab. The saffron party stated that the government's move raised concerns about the "secular nature" of educational spaces. Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, BJP Karnataka chief BY Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of "vitiating" the academic atmosphere.

Charging the Congress with indulging in "appeasement politics" ahead of Lok Sabha elections, Vijayendra claimed, "Even after so many years of independence, the literacy and employment rate among minorities is still 50 per cent. Congress never tried to elevate the condition of minorities."