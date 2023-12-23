Today, December 23, the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi shared a video on X (formerly known as Twitter) in which he can be seen interacting with a few students of Harvard University during a discussion held on December 15. During this, he said India's economy is growing but the wealth is being concentrated in a few hands and the challenge of unemployment continues.

Advising students, he said, "My advice to all students — True power comes from connecting with people, listening deeply to what they're saying, and being kind to yourself." When asked about India's economic growth in the last 10 years, he said, "When you talk about economic development you have to ask the question in whose interest is that economic development. The question to ask is, what is the nature of that growth and who is benefiting from that."

"Right next to the figure of growth in India, you have the figure of unemployment in India. So India's growing, but the way it's growing is by massively concentrating wealth towards very few people. We are operating on a debt sort of model and we are no longer producing," he added, as stated in a report by PTI.

Additionally, talking about the challenges in India, he said the real challenge is how we could set up a production economy that can give a large number of people jobs. "We have two or three businesses that are pretty much entire businesses," he said.

"We have Mr Adani, everybody knows he is directly connected to the prime minister, he owns all our ports, airports, our infrastructure! With that kind of concentration, you will get growth but you will not get any distribution," he said.

Asked why this has not translated into an electoral outcome or mobilisation of people, Gandhi said there is a massive mobilisation but there is a requirement for an "infrastructure to fight an election". Adding more he said, "You need a fair media, fair legal system, fair election commission, access to finance and institutions that are neutral."