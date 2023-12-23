Director of School Education Puducherry, Priytarshny P, has cautioned people regarding admission of their wards in unrecognised private schools after 33 private schools were found functioning without recognition. “A scrutiny revealed 33 private schools are functioning in the Union Territory jurisdiction without proper recognition from the Directorate of School Education, Puducherry. It is illegal to run schools without official recognition," the director said in this regard.

"If parents admit their children in such unrecognised schools, the admission would be deemed bogus. They will be responsible if any grievances or discrepancies arise in future," warned Priytarshny. Further, she advised parents to ensure that the schools have proper recognition from the Directorate of School Education before admitting their children.



The list of unrecognised private schools is available on the website http://schooledn.py. gov.in. The DSE has issued showcause notices to the 33 unrecognised schools. "We have sent a showcause notice. Closure notice too will be sent," said the director.

For the students affected by this, she said, "We have to make provisions for students by giving them some time and accommodating them in nearby schools. We can't take harsh decisions immediately considering the interests of children," as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.