On Friday, December 22, the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that he had already directed the officials to lift the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions. This statement of the CM brings to the fore the hijab issue at a time when political parties are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Speaking after inaugurating a police station at Kavalande near Nanjangud in Mysuru district, the CM said that after his Congress party assumed power in the state, he issued the directive to withdraw the ban on hijab. When the CM was speaking about the Yuva Nidhi scheme to be launched in January, a few in the audience raised the hijab issue.

Responding to this, Siddaramaiah said, “There is no ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions, and I have already directed the officials to withdraw it. Our government's welfare schemes are for all sections of society. We don't discriminate against any particular community. It should be left to an individual to wear what he-she wants and eat what he-she likes. Nobody should impose any restrictions on such matters."

Further, stating that a good law and order system will contribute to the state's economic growth, the CM directed the Intelligence Department to go after those who create trouble and disturb peace in society. Additionally, he asked the police personnel to be people-friendly, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.



Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara and Mysuru District In-charge minister HC Mahadevappa were present.