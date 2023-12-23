Addressing the growing problem of unorganised parking in major urban centres of the country in their prompt statement at the Grand Finale round of Smart India Hackathon 2023, a team of six exceptional students developed a working prototype of an innovative application called, iPark. The application leverages technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Computer Vision (CV), and is designed to help traffic regulators live-track and detect unorganised and illegal parking. The team presented a fully functional working prototype of their product in front of the judges at the finale.

Sam Varghese, Nishtha Pandya, Suhani Khandelwal, Priyansh Chhablani, Arohi Jain and Shalom Ram were part of the team from SVKM’s NMIMS School of Technology, Management and Engineering (STME) Indore that participated in the All India Council for Technical Education’s (AICTE) Smart India Hackathon 2023, a national-level competition for young innovators. The team was selected among the top five teams for the Grand Finale round of the competition. Participants included top teams from India. The team were adjudged the winner of the competition.

For the Grand Finale round, participating schools were required to organise internal hackathons at their respective campuses and select the top 30 teams. The AICTE then selected the top five teams from all the participating teams for the finale. This year, the judges included product managers from top companies such as Wipro as well as owners of US-based start-ups. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the event virtually and interacted with the participants, encouraging them to think innovatively to usher in new chapters of Make in India and Digital India