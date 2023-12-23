A press release issued by Mumbai University informed that the varsity has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer a course on Temple Management. Giving more details, it said that the course will be one of the various diploma and certificate-level courses to be offered offline as well as in online mode under this collaboration, as stated in a report by PTI.

The university's Centre for Hindu Studies along with its Sanskrit Department has inked the MoU with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, a press release issued by the university said. Further, it is said that the course will focus on the holistic study of Hindu philosophy with degree and certificate courses.

In other news, the Gujarat government on December 22, launched a supplementary textbook on the Bhagavad Gita to be added to the curriculum of Classes VI to VIII from the next academic year. Speaking on this, the Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya said the decision has been taken under the framework of the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 drafted by the Centre three years ago, as per a report by PTI.

Taking this to X (formerly known as Twitter), Minister of State for Education Praful Pansheriya said, "On the occasion of Gita Jayanti, an important decision has been taken in the educational field to include the spiritual principles and values contained in 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita' in all government schools in Gujarat as a supplementary textbook in the curriculum of class 6 to 8, visiting a government primary school at Gandhinagar, the children were told "Shrimad Bhagavad" Gita" urged to adopt the precious teachings and moral values in life."